AGNES ANN RIESGAARD, 83, of Elk Horn (Svcs. 6/13/17)
June 11th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
AGNES ANN RIESGAARD, 83, of Elk Horn, died Friday, June 9th, at the Salem Lutheran Home. A Mass of Christian Burial for AGNES RIESGAARD will be held 10:30-a.m. Tuesday, June 13th, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avoca. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.
Visitation at the funeral home in on Monday, June 12th, from 5-until 8-p.m., with a Prayer service at 7-p.m.
Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery at Avoca.
AGNES RIESGAARD is survived by:
Her husband – Eldon Riesgaard, of Avoca.
Her son – Monte (Serena) Riesgaard, of Avoca.
Her daughter – Charlene (Larry) Friederich, of Avoca.
Her brother – Arnold (Lorraine) Bintner, of Exira.
Her sister – Ramona Johnson, of St. Cloud, FL.
4 honorary grandchildren (Her former Foreign Exchange Students)