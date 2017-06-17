Adoptive brother pleads not guilty in teen Iowa girl’s death

News

ADEL, Iowa (AP) — The adoptive brother of 16-year-old girl who died of malnutrition in her family home has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges in connection to her death. The Des Moines Register reports, 21-year-old Justin Dale Ray pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of child endangerment, and two counts of willful injury.

Police say he “drop-kicked” Sabrina Ray down basement stairs sometime between April 15 and May 1, leaving her unable to walk, talk, eat or drink normally. He remains jailed on $100,000 bond.

The girl’s body was found May 12 in the Perry home she shared with her adoptive parents, who have also been charged. The girl weighed just 56 pounds. A cousin and grandmother of the teen also face charges in her death.