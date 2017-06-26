Adair County Sheriff’s report (6/26)

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, Monday, released a report on recent activity. Vandewater said 27-year old Joseph Dean White, of Exira, was arrested June 20th an an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation. He was brought to the Adair County Jail and released the following day on $1,000 bond.

And, an Adair County Deputy arrested 27-year old Adam James Magill, of Casey, on June 23rd. Magill was arrested in Casey on Guthrie County charges that include Driving While License Denied or Revoked for OWI, Interference with Official Acts, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Magill was turned over to Guthrie County authorities to faces charges in that County.