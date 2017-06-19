Adair County Sheriff’s report 6/19/2017

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater released details Monday on a few recent arrests.

On Sunday, June 11th Deputies arrested 32-year-old Derik Wayne Bud Pickrell, of Fontanelle on a charge of Driving While Revoked. Pickrell was arrested at 1st and Maple Streets in Fontanelle and later released on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Also on Sunday, June 11th at 5:47pm Deputies arrested 37-year-old Michael Lynn Huddleson, of Fontanelle, on multiple charges. Huddleson was arrested at 12th and Main Streets in Fontanelle just before 3-a.m., for OWI 2nd Offense, Carrying Weapons, and Theft 3rd Degree.The weapons charge stems from a Glock 19, .9mm handgun Huddleson had on his lap when the Deputy Wedemeyer approached Huddleson’s pickup truck, which he had pulled over for a broken taillight.

Seeing that the Glock was pointed in the Deputy’s direction, Wedemeyer drew his duty weapon and ordered Huddleson out of the vehicle. One the man was placed in handcuffs, the Deputy secured the weapon, which was fully loaded, with one round in the chamber. The gun was determined to have been stolen out of Clarke County. Huddleson was taken to the Adair County Jail and released later that released on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.

On Thursday, June 15th Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 38-year-old Laura Kay Welsch, of Greenfield, for Simple Assault. Welsch was taken into custody and held on $300 cash or surety bond.