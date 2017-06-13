Adair County Historical Society Tractor Ride is July 8

Ag/Outdoor, News

The Adair County Historical Society Eighth Annual Heritage Tractor Ride is set to take place Saturday, July 8th. Organizers say this year’s ride will be “For the Fun of it” and will start with breakfast at the Heritage Center on the west edge of Greenfield, at 7 a.m. Tractors will depart at 8 a.m., and head across country to Casey, taking in the fun of a good old-fashioned drive on little-traveled country roads.

They will arrive in Casey for a short break before driving through the Casey Fun Days Parade. From there they will travel to Adair for lunch in the Adair City Park. Riders and the public can purchase lunch at the Adair Lion’s Club Snack Shack. Folks are encouraged to join the riders on the noon break to view the tractors and support the Lions.

Riders can register in advance by picking up a form at various locations in the community, or they can register the morning of the ride. Registration fee is $10 and includes breakfast. Contact the Historical Society at 641-743-2232 for more information.