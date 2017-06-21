Adair County Board of Supervisors meeting agenda

News

The Adair County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular meeting this (Wednesday) morning at the Adair County Courthouse at 9:00am.

On their agenda will be discussion of Township Clerk wages, child abuse prevention fiscal agent contract, and claims.

County Engineer Nick Kauffman discuss a request for vacating a road, equipment purchase, and maintenance and activities reports. He will also discuss a step II pay raise for Chris Spieker.