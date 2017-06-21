Adair County Board of Supervisors meeting agenda
June 21st, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Adair County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular meeting this (Wednesday) morning at the Adair County Courthouse at 9:00am.
On their agenda will be discussion of Township Clerk wages, child abuse prevention fiscal agent contract, and claims.
County Engineer Nick Kauffman discuss a request for vacating a road, equipment purchase, and maintenance and activities reports. He will also discuss a step II pay raise for Chris Spieker.