Accident in Creston conveniently located near the hospital

News

An accident that took place Monday evening in Creston resulted in minor injuries, but the victims didn’t have far to go. That’s because it occurred on Highway 25, near the entrance to the Greater Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room Entrance driveway.

Creston Police say a 1997 Geo Prizm driven by 17-year old Garrett Breann Abel, of Creston, was traveling eastbound on Highway 25 at around 6:30-p.m., and approaching the entrance to the hospital, when she began to slow down while yielding to two rescue vehicles that were pulling out of the hospital drive, enroute to an accident.

62-year old Jimmy Lynn Rohner, of Greenfield, was behind Abel’s car but failed to stop in time. His 2004 Ford F-150 pickup struck the rear of the Prizm, causing the car to veer off the road and come to rest in the grass on the south side of the highway. Abel, and a passenger in her vehicle complained of neck, shoulder and back pain. They were escorted on foot by the EMT’s, to the entrance of the hospital.