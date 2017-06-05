5 injured in Harrison County crash Thu. morning

News

An accident at around 2-a.m. today (Thursday) on Interstate 29 in Harrison County, resulted in five people, four them from Tacoma, WA., being transported to the hospital. The Iowa State Patrol says a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was broken down on the shoulder of southbound I-29 just north of mile marker 86, when it was struck in the rear by a southbound 2007 Dodge pickup. During the collision, the car was shoved into the west ditch. The pickup rolled over and came to rest in the middle of I-29.

All of the accident victims, with the exception of a two-year old who was in the Pontiac, were transported by Mondamin Rescue to Community Hospital in Missouri Valley. The child, Mary Jane Poutasi, of Tacoma, WA., was flown by LifeNet helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The driver of the Pontiac, identified as 39-year old Soga Eneliko, of Tacoma, was outside the vehicle when it was struck. He was not injured. The driver of the pickup was identified as 31-year old Simon Philip Zelinski, of Watersmeet, MI. The other accident victims (passengers in the Pontiac), included 13-year old Honeelyn Hyeon, 34-year old Toloula Poutasi, and Alofania Eneliko, all of Tacoma.