5 arrests in Mills County

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five people were arrested this week, as of Thursday. Four of those arrested were taken into custody on warrants. They include: 25-year old Alan Wayne Shomaker, of Council Bluffs, who was wanted for Failure to Appear in Court (Bond $25,000); 43-year old Douglas Allen Hastie, of Glenwood, for Driving While Barred (Bond $2,000); 38-year old Michelle Marie Arellano, of Glenwood, was arrested on a warrant for OWI/1st offense (Bond $1,000), and 61-year old George Russell Synacek, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on a warrant for Violation of Probation (Bond $2,000).

Also arrested in Mills County, was 28-year old Aaron Wade Opdyke, of Emerson, who was taken into custody Wednesday for three counts of Harassment in the 1st Degree. His bond was set at $6,000.