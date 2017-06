News

Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson reports three people were arrested Tuesday. 27-year old Joseph White, of Atlantic, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault. 43-year old Dan Christensen, of Atlantic, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, and 28-year old Cameron Misner, of Anita, was arrested for Public Intoxication/2nd offense, and Consumption of Alcohol in a Public Place. All three men were booked into the Cass County Jail.