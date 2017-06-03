4 arrested on Attempted Burglary & Theft charges in Walnut

News

A call about a possible burglary in progress in Walnut Friday afternoon, resulted in four arrests. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy was dispatched at around 3-p.m. to a residence in the 600 block of Country Street in Walnut. Upon further investigation, Phillip Houston, Jacob Jens, and Cody Varnes, all of Walnut, along with Daniel Rosse, of Avoca, were arrested for Attempted Burglary in the 3rd Degree/Breaking and Entering, and Theft in the 3rd Degree. The suspects are allegedly to have stolen household goods that included a washer and dryer, hutch and table saw, with a combined value of $800.