2017 Cass County Relay for Life raises over $60K to fight Cancer

News

The 2017 Cass County Relay for Life was another huge success in supporting Cancer Survivors in the are and raising funds to fight back against Cancer.

The night got started with a Survivor Meal at the Atlantic High School Commons where approximately 85 survivors joined for a free meal generously provided by the Atlantic Hy-Vee. A short program was held indoors for those survivors and then activities moved out to the track at 6:00pm.

Opening Ceremonies were followed by the Pennant Ceremony which was a change this year. Pennants were purchased, instead of luminaries, in memory or honor of someone who has lost their battle or is still fighting Cancer. Those names were read during a time of reflection for all in attendance. The Pennant Ceremony was then followed by the Survivor Lap celebrating another year of birthdays for all Survivors in attendance.

The night continued with food, education, kids activities, and entertainment. Villa Dance performed a number of routines with their students followed by music from local band Jett Black.

It was a beautiful sunny night to celebrate survivors, remember those lost, and fight back against Cancer. The accounting by the end of the night, with more donations still to come in, was $60,718.52 raised to support the fight against cancer with the American Cancer Society. Relay organizers would like to thank everyone involved that helped make the 2017 Cass County Relay for Life a huge success and we look forward to continuing the effort up to next year’s event.