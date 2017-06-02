2 vehicle accident reported in Atlantic Thursday

News

The Atlantic Police Department reports no one was injured during a two vehicle accident in Atlantic on Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred at 3:05pm at the intersection of 29th Street and Highway 6. A vehicle driven by Michael Hollinger of Glenwood was southbound on Highway 6 approaching the 29th Street intersection when a vehicle driven by Kyle Klindt of Oakland pulled out in to the intersection and was struck by Hollinger. Klindt was cited for Failure to Yield at a Stop Sign and No Proof of Insurance. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident and damage was estimated at a total of $15,000.