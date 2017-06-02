2 recent arrests in Red Oak

News

Red Oak Police report one person was arrested early this (Sunday) morning on an assault charge. 24-year old David Richard Nash, of Red Oak, was taken into custody at around 3:40-a.m. on a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault/3rd or subsequent offense. Nash was being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

And, at around 8:30-p.m. Saturday, Red Oak Police arrested 35-year old Jesse Donald Trost, of Red Oak, for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana. Trost was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.