2 injured in Monona County rollover accident, Wed. afternoon

News

Two people in a 2005 Chevy Cobalt were injured Wednesday, during a rollover accident in Monona County. The Iowa State Patrol reports the driver, 40-year old Dale James Swan, of South Sioux City, NE., and his passenger, 37-year old Amanda Kay Swan, of Sioux City, IA., were transported to hospitals in Onawa and Sioux City, respectively, with Dale Swan being sent by Whiting Rescue, and Amanda Swan transported by Mercy Air Care.

The Patrol says they were traveling north on Interstate 29 at around 4-p.m. near the Whiting exit (mile marker 120), when for reasons unknown, the car drove off the road and into a gore, rolling over several times before coming to rest on its top in the gore. Amanda Swan was extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means.

The accident remains under investigation.