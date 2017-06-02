2 incidents of Theft, 1 arrest in Creston

News

The Creston Police Department reports 46-year old Michael Williams, of Creston, was arrested Saturday evening. Williams was taken into custody at around 5:30-p.m. in the 200 block of S. Peterson, for Public Intoxication/2nd offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Disorderly Conduct. He was later released from the Union County Jail on a Promise to Appear in court.

Creston Police also took to reports of theft over the past week. Saturday afternoon, a resident of the 500 block of W. Mills St. reported someone broke into his home and took an XBox One, two controllers, several games and an external hard drive. The loss was estimated at $500. And, On June 20th, a resident of the 100 block of W. Buckeye, in Creston, reported that sometime between March 1st and March 31st, someone took a wedding band from her home. The loss was estimated at $550.