2 Illinois men arrested in Audubon County on drug charges

News

June 19th, 2017 by Chris Parks

Two Illinois men were arrested early Friday morning in Audubon County on drug charges following a traffic stop. At 3:30am Friday, June 16th a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 71 and Littlefield Drive. K-9 Axel alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and marijuana was discovered. 24-year-old Christopher Deon Prince and 21-year-old James Marqurise Johnson both of Dolton, Illinois were arrested on a charge of Possession of Marijuana.  Both Prince and Johnson were taken the Audubon County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.