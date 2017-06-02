2 Illinois men arrested in Audubon County on drug charges

News

Two Illinois men were arrested early Friday morning in Audubon County on drug charges following a traffic stop. At 3:30am Friday, June 16th a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 71 and Littlefield Drive. K-9 Axel alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and marijuana was discovered. 24-year-old Christopher Deon Prince and 21-year-old James Marqurise Johnson both of Dolton, Illinois were arrested on a charge of Possession of Marijuana. Both Prince and Johnson were taken the Audubon County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.