2 IL men arrested on drug charges in Audubon County

News

A traffic stop last Friday in Audubon County resulted in two men from Illinois being arrested on drug charges. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year old Christopher Deon Prince and 21-year old James Marqurise Johnson, both of Dolton, Illinois, were taken into custody at around 3:30-a.m., Friday. Both were charged with Possession of Marijuana.

They were arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 71 and Littlefield Drive. K-9 “Axel” alerted on narcotics in the vehicle. Both Prince and Johnson were transported to the Audubon County Jail and were being held Monday on $1,000 bond.



Audubon County Sheriff’s Deputies report also, the arrest on Saturday, of 25-year old Rachel Elaine Hill, of Ralston. She was taken into custody at around 9:30-a.m., on an outstanding Audubon County warrant charging her with Theft in the 5th Degree. The charges stem from the investigation into a check written to an Audubon County business in September of 2016. Hill was transported to the Audubon County Jail. She pled guilty to the charge and was released. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.