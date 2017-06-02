2 CAM School District meetings set for Monday
June 18th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Two meetings are set to take place Monday evening for the CAM School District. The first, is for the District-wide Advisory Committee, that will meet at 6-p.m. at the High School Media Center. On their agenda is presentation of data with regard to the 2016-17 Iowa Assessment, Bullying and Harassment, and District Initiative.
The regular CAM School Board meeting begins at 6:30-p.m., and includes an update on the Elementary building, Wellness Center requests, Use of Facilities by outside organizations and a Resolution for a bank loan. Other items of discussion and/or action, include:
- Principals and Salaried Employees contracts for 2017-18.
- An agreement with Casey Computer Consulting.
- Open enrollment applications, resignation, and contracts.
- Facilities project discussion (re: Sound system, carpet replacement and security cameras at the High School).