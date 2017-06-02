2 CAM School District meetings set for Monday

News

Two meetings are set to take place Monday evening for the CAM School District. The first, is for the District-wide Advisory Committee, that will meet at 6-p.m. at the High School Media Center. On their agenda is presentation of data with regard to the 2016-17 Iowa Assessment, Bullying and Harassment, and District Initiative.

The regular CAM School Board meeting begins at 6:30-p.m., and includes an update on the Elementary building, Wellness Center requests, Use of Facilities by outside organizations and a Resolution for a bank loan. Other items of discussion and/or action, include: