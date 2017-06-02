2 arrests in Red Oak, Friday

News

Two people were arrested on separate charges Thursday, in Red Oak. Authorities say 33-year old Ryan Atom Dalton, of Red Oak, was arrested a little after 7-p.m., on a charge of Harassment in the 1st Degree. Dalton was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond. And, at around 5:10-p.m., Red Oak Police arrested 35-year old Jessi Elaine Gaunt, of Red Oak, for Simple Domestic Abuse Assault. Gaunt was being held without bond, in the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center.