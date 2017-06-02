2 arrested on Theft charges in Red Oak

News

Red Oak Police report two people were arrested Saturday evening, on Theft charges. 30-year old Alana Marie Johnson, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 5:30-p.m. in the 300 block of West Coolbaugh Street, for Theft in the 5th Degree. And, 36-year old Edward Eugene Jones, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 6:15-p.m. as an Accessory to Theft in the 5th Degree. Both were brought to the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $300 cash bond, each.