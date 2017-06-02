2 arrested on drug-related charges in Creston

News

Officials with the Creston Police Department say two people have been arrested on drug-related charges. 20-year old Brandon Barrett, of Creston, was arrested this (Tuesday) morning near the intersection of Sumner/Townline Road, for Possession of Marijuana with the intent to deliver. His bond was set at $5,000.

And, Monday afternoon, 28-year old Tara Mickael, of Creston, was arrested at a residence on N. Elm Street, on a Union County warrant for Violation of Probation on an original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was being held in the Ringgold County Jail while awaiting a bond hearing.