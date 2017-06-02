2 arrested on drug charges in Mills County, Tuesday
June 21st, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, reported two people were arrested on separate drug charges, Tuesday. 34-year old Nicole Jean Cronland, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at around 9:35-a.m. in Malvern, for Driving Under Suspension and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $900. And, at around 6:15-p.m. Tuesday, Deputies in Mills County arrested 48-year old Yancey Sean Gonzalez, of Bloomer, WI, for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,300.
Late Tuesday night, 28-year old Jonathan Lee Million, of Emerson, was arrested in Mills County on a warrant out of Pottawattamie County, for Domestic Abuse Assault. He was being held in the Mills County jail without bond.