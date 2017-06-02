2 arrested on drug charges in Mills County, Tuesday

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, reported two people were arrested on separate drug charges, Tuesday. 34-year old Nicole Jean Cronland, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at around 9:35-a.m. in Malvern, for Driving Under Suspension and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $900. And, at around 6:15-p.m. Tuesday, Deputies in Mills County arrested 48-year old Yancey Sean Gonzalez, of Bloomer, WI, for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,300.

Late Tuesday night, 28-year old Jonathan Lee Million, of Emerson, was arrested in Mills County on a warrant out of Pottawattamie County, for Domestic Abuse Assault. He was being held in the Mills County jail without bond.