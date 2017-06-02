2 arrested in Red Oak Thursday night

News

Red Oak Police say two people were arrested on separate charges a little more than 30 minutes, Thursday night. At around 9:15-p.m., officers took 37-year old Christopher Allen Fry, of Red Oak, into custody for Domestic Abuse Assault/2nd offense. Fry was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held without bond until seen by a magistrate. Red Oak Police were assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies in making the arrest.

And, at around 9:50-p.m., 38-year old Becky Jo Hegarty, of Red Oak, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. She was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Red Oak Police in making the arrest.