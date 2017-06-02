2 arrested following accident in Elk Horn

News

Sheriff’s officials in Shelby County report a man and woman were arrested following an accident early this (Friday) morning, in Elk Horn. A Shelby County Deputy arrested 34 year old Stephanie Ann Carrier, of Carter Lake, for Public Intoxication. Her arrest at around was the result of an investigation into an accident in Elk Horn along Highway 173. Carrier was transported to the Shelby County Jail and later released by the magistrate, on her own recognizance.

34 year old Michael Richard Carrier, also of Carter Lake, was transported by Elk Horn Rescue to Myrtue Memorial Hospital. After being cleared by medical professionals, Carrier was transferred at around 2:20-a.m. to the Pottawattamie County Jail for an outstanding warrant charging him with Theft in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree (for Destruction/damage or vandalism of property).