1st Whitney Bank to make special proposal to Atlantic City Council Wed. evening

News

Representatives of 1st Whitney Bank and Trust are set to appear before the Atlantic City Council Wednesday evening to announce a proposal pertaining to the City’s 150th Anniversary in 2018. According to City Administrator John Lund, the proposal is for a permanent improvement, a gift to the community. No other details were released. The meeting gets underway at City Hall, beginning at 5:30-p.m.

In other business, the Atlantic City Council will hear from Nella Seivert, owner of Medivac, with regard to the services the EMS company provides to the City. And, Street Department Superintendent Derald Anderson will make a report on his department’s activities.

The Council is also expected to act on a Resolution setting the salaries of Appointed Officers and Employees of the City for Fiscal Year 2017-18 that begins July 1st. Those employees include the Police Dept. Confidential Secretary and Secretary Dispatcher, along with the Parks and Rec Dept. Tennis Coordinator.

And, City Clerk Barb Barrick will explain a new format for handling Financial Reports, which purportedly make it easier to understand how calculations are made across the rows, and showing the difference between the Clerks Report..which shows checks the City has written but not yet cashed…and, the Treasurer’s Report, which reflects the bank balances.