1 person injured in Atlantic UTV accident

News

An accident involving a UTV in Atlantic Thursday afternoon resulted in one person transported to the hospital. Atlantic Police Lt. Paul Wood told KJAN News the driver of the vehicle was traveling on Mulberry at the intersection with 10th Street and failed to stop at the stop sign. He struck some guys wires to a utility pole on the south side of 10th Street, causing the 4-wheel machine to flip and land on a residential driveway. Witnesses told police the man was traveling faster than the posted speed limit.

He was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. The accident, which happened a little after 5-p.m., remains under investigation. No other information, including the man’s name, was immediately available.