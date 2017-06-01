1 arrest, 1 accident reported in Cass County

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office today (Wednesday), reports 56-year old Jeffrey Charles Dory, of Anita, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of Driving While Barred. Dory was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on $2,000 bond.

And, this (Wednesday) morning at around 7:55 a.m., Cass County deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 92. Officials say a 1997 Ford F250 pickup pulling a trailer driven by 73-year old Darrell Dee Krause, of Massena, was southbound on Highway 71 and attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 92, when it was struck in the left rear by a 2012 Kenworth semi driven by 57-year old Baldwindersingh Sidhu, of Canton, MI. No injuries were reported. The damage amounted to $3,000. Sidhu was cited for Following Too Closely.