1 adult dead, 2 children hurt in Taylor County pickup vs. UTV crash

(Corrects earlier report to show Smith was on the UTV, not in the pickup)

One person died and two children were injured during a collision Monday evening between a pickup and a UTV, in Taylor County. The Iowa State Patrol says a passenger on the UTV, 60-year old Denise Cynthia Smith, of Lenox, died at the scene.

Her grandchildren, 10-year old Braxston and 9-year old Justyce Bradley, both of Prescott, were injured. Braxton Bradley was transported by Taylor County Ambulance to the Greater Regional Community Hospital in Creston, while Justyce Bradley was flown by LifeFlight helicopter, to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

The Patrol says a 2010 Ford pickup driven by 19-year old Zachary Edward Marxen, of Lenox, and a 2016 Cub Cadet Challenger UTV driven by Braxton Bradley, and occupied by Smith and Justyce Bradley, collided nearly head-on over the crest of a hill at around 6:50-p.m., one mile north of Taylor County Road J-13, on Yellowstone Avenue, or about three-miles east of Lenox.

The pickup entered the east ditch after the impact, while the UTV came to rest on the road. The accident remains under investigation.