Worker killed in I-80 construction zone in Quad Cities

News

Davenport police have released the name of a highway worker killed in an overnight accident Monday. It happened a little before 11-p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 74 overpass. Police say a pickup truck being operated by an employee of Hawkeye Paving Corporation of Bettendorf backed onto the traveled portion of the highway. It was struck by a semi. The driver of the semi suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the driver of the pickup truck died. She was identified as 54-year-old Jacklyn Ferguson from New Windsor, Illinois. The paving company was doing maintenance work on the highway at the time.

(Radio Iowa)