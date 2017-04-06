WILMA M. SORENSEN, 82, of Audubon (& formerly of Harlan) – Svcs. at a later date

Obituaries

WILMA M. SORENSEN, 82, of Audubon (& formerly of Harlan), died Tuesday, April 4th, in Audubon. A Celebration of Life service for WILMA SORENSEN will be held at a later date. Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

WILMA SORENSEN is survived by:

Her son – Donald (Dee) Sorensen, of Harlan.

Her sisters – Elizabeth Walling, of Sierra Vista, AZ.; Gladys (Donald) Robinson, of Irwin, and Alice (Jerry) Nollen, of Arion (IA).

4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.