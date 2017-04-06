Weekly girls soccer rankings 4/5/2017
April 6th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their weekly girls soccer rankings on Wednesday, April 5th.
2017 First Girls Soccer Rankings
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Class 1A
|Schoool
|2016 Record
|1
|Davenport Assumption
|17-2-1
|2
|Iowa City Regina
|15-6
|3
|Waterloo Columbus Catholic
|16-5
|4
|Nevada
|15-4
|5
|Gilbert
|15-3
|6
|North Polk
|16-3
|7
|Council Bluffs St. Albert
|14-8
|8
|Center Point-Urbana
|16-4
|9
|Solon
|11-9
|10
|Tri-Center
|13-5
|11
|Central Dewitt
|15-2
|12
|Denver
|13-6
|13
|Holy Trinity Catholic
|14-4
|14
|Underwood
|13-3
|15
|Beckman Catholic
|12-6
Class 2A
|1
|North Scott
|14-6
|2
|Lewis Central
|16-3
|3
|Pella
|16-5
|4
|ADM
|20-2
|5
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|8-10
|6
|Bishop Heelan
|14-5
|7
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|16-4
|8
|Spencer
|12-4
|9
|Clear Creek-Amana
|14-6
|10
|Independence
|12-6
|11
|Newton
|14-5
|12
|Winterset
|17-3
|13
|Marion
|19-6
|14
|Norwalk
|10-10
|15
|Burlington Notre Dame
|11-5
Class 3A
|1
|Ankeny Centennial
|21-1
|2
|Waukee
|18-3
|3
|Iowa City West
|18-4
|4
|West Des Moines Valley
|11-9
|5
|Bettendorf
|16-3
|6
|Pleasant Valley
|17-3
|7
|Dubuque Hempstead
|15-5
|8
|Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|20-1
|9
|Johnston
|15-5
|10
|Muscatine
|10-8
|11
|Dowling Catholic
|11-8
|12
|Linn-Mar
|11-8
|13
|Sioux City East
|15-3
|14
|Iowa City High
|12-6
|15
|Ames
|11-7