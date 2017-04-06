Weekly girls soccer rankings 4/5/2017

Sports

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their weekly girls soccer rankings on Wednesday, April 5th.

2017 First Girls Soccer Rankings

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Class 1A

Schoool 2016 Record 1 Davenport Assumption 17-2-1 2 Iowa City Regina 15-6 3 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 16-5 4 Nevada 15-4 5 Gilbert 15-3 6 North Polk 16-3 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert 14-8 8 Center Point-Urbana 16-4 9 Solon 11-9 10 Tri-Center 13-5 11 Central Dewitt 15-2 12 Denver 13-6 13 Holy Trinity Catholic 14-4 14 Underwood 13-3 15 Beckman Catholic 12-6

Class 2A

1 North Scott 14-6 2 Lewis Central 16-3 3 Pella 16-5 4 ADM 20-2 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-10 6 Bishop Heelan 14-5 7 Waverly-Shell Rock 16-4 8 Spencer 12-4 9 Clear Creek-Amana 14-6 10 Independence 12-6 11 Newton 14-5 12 Winterset 17-3 13 Marion 19-6 14 Norwalk 10-10 15 Burlington Notre Dame 11-5

Class 3A