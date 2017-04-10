Weather Forecast for Atlantic & the KJAN listening area, 4/10/17
April 10th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.