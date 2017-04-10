(Update) U. Iowa student, 18, has died after being found unresponsive

News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa says an 18-year-old student died in a residence hall after a caller to police reported he was unresponsive and intoxicated on Saturday night. In a statement Monday, UI officials said that witnesses saw student Sean Wu of Cedar Rapids suddenly tense up “as if he was having a seizure and collapsed.”

UI police officers arrived at Daum Residence Hall at about 10:47 p.m. Saturday, three minutes after a caller reported that Wu had been drinking earlier in the evening. Wu was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

A university statement says that “losing a fellow student and member of our university family is difficult” and that students are encouraged to reach out if they need help.