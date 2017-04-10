(Update) Child dies, adult injured in Winnebago County UTV crash

News

In an update to our earlier report, the Iowa State Patrol says an 11-year old died and an adult male was injured during a UTV rollover accident Saturday afternoon in Winnebago County. The victim was identified as 11-year old Carter Trunkhill, of Woden. Carter, and 44-year old Matthew Trunkhill, also of Woden, were transported to the hospital in Britt, where the child died from his injuries.

The accident happened when they were riding a 2016 Polaris Ranger and turning left from a private driveway onto 100th Avenue. The machine went out of control and rolled onto its side. The driver was ejected. The accident happened at around 4:15-p.m.