Two arrests in Page County

News

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer reports two recent arrests. Monday morning, 25-year old Ian Richard Alexander MacVenn, of College Springs, was arrested at the Page County Sheriff’s Office on a Page County warrant for violation of probation. MacVenn was unable to post the $1000 cash only bond and was held in the Page County Jail pending further court proceedings.

And, Sunday afternoon, Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1790 F Avenue for a disturbance. During the investigation 35-year old Michael Ryan Johnson, of Red Oak, was arrested for Assault. Johnson was transported to the Page County Jail where he posted bond and was released pending future court appearances.