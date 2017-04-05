Traffic stop in Fremont County leads to arrest of a NE man

News

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a traffic stop this (Wednesday) morning near Thurman, resulted in a Nebraska man’s arrest on drug and weapon charges. The Fremont County K9 unit conducted the traffic stop at around 3-a.m.

An investigation ended with the arrest of 45-year old Rafael Petitphait, of Omaha, for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia, and a Carrying Weapon charge. Petitphait was being held in the Fremont County Jail on $1,300 bond.