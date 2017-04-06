Theft, drug and Federal warrant-related arrests in Montgomery County

News

Three people were arrested Wednesday night on separate charges in Montgomery County. Red Oak Police report 40-year old Billy Ray Hunter, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 11:06-p.m. in the 900 block of E. Hammond Street, for Theft in the 5th Degree. His bond, at the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center, was set at $300. And, at around 10:45-p.m., 20-year old Destiny Ann Walz, of Red Oak, was arrested by Red Oak Police for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Walz was also being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports 64-year old Patrick Emile Clark, of Elliott, was arrested at around 9:45-p.m., Wednesday in Elliott, on a Federal ATF warrant for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Clark was being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail, while awaiting extradition by the U-S Marshals service.