SUSAN ELIZABETH BUCK, 64, of Tennant (Svcs. 4/12/17)

Obituaries

SUSAN ELIZABETH BUCK, 64, of Tennant, died April 4th, at the Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial for SUSAN BUCK will be held 11-a.m. Wed., April 12th, at St. Mary Our Lady of Fatima in Portsmouth. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation at St. Mary’s in Portsmouth is from 5-until 8-p.m. Tuesday, with a Rosary at 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

SUSAN BUCK is survived by:

Her mother – Elaine Thielen Wednt, of Portsmouth.

Her father – John “Buzz” Wendt, of Portsmouth.

Her husband – Steven Buck, of Tennant.

Her sons – Chris (Rhonda) Buck, and Craig Buck, all of Tennant, and Cory (Amanda) Buck, of Audubon.

Her daughters – Jackie (Roger) Schumacher, of Tennant, and Bev (Rich) Priestly, of Salado, TX.

Her sisters – Lucy9 Ron) Knauss, of Portsmouth; Peg (Bob) Barta, of Salado, TX, and Traci (Trent) Schuning, of Portsmouth.

Her brothers – John (Mary Ann) Wendt, of Panama, and Larry Wendt, of Portsmouth.

and 13 grandchildren.