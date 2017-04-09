Storms with winds hail, possible tornado in US midsection

News, Weather

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Strong thunderstorms with high winds, large hail and slight possibility of tornadoes is forecast for much of the nation’s midsection.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the storms are expected from late Sunday afternoon through the evening hours from southern Oklahoma to a portion of Michigan and could impact 13.3 million people. The chance for hail is highest in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Other states in the affected region include eastern Kansas, eastern Nebraska, southeastern South Dakota, northwest Missouri, much of Iowa, southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin.

The SPC says the primary threat is severe hail with damaging winds, but that a tornado can’t be ruled out.