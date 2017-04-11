Stolen car reported in Glenwood

News

Police in Glenwood are asking for your help in finding a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a lavender 1996 Toyota Camry was taken from Glenwood Monday, sometime between 4-a.m. and 7:50-a.m. The car has Iowa License plate DZX 531. Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location, is asked to contact the Glenwood Police Dept. at 712-527-4844.

In other business, the Glenwood P-D reports 23-year old Rocky Runyon, of Glenwood, was arrested Monday on a Mills County warrant for Failure to Appear (in court) on a Possession of Marijuana/2nd offense, charge. His bond was set at $1,000. And, on April 5th, 40-year old Travis Handley, of Glenwood, was arrested for possession of drug Paraphernalia, with bond set at $300 cash or surety.