Spring Sports Scoreboard Saturday 4/8/2017
April 10th, 2017 by Chris Parks
BOYS SOCCER
Johnston Tournament
Glenwood 5, Underwood 0
Johnston 6, Glenwood 0
ADM Tournament
Des Moines, East 2, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Des Moines, East 7, ADM, Adel 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 1, ADM, Adel 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 3, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Urbandale Tournament
Grinnell 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 (Grinnell won PK shootout 5-4)
Urbandale 9, Thomas Jefferson 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Thomas Jefferson Tournament
AHSTW 2, Sioux City, West 1
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 3, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7, AHSTW 0
Glenwood 4, Sioux City, North 1
Lewis Central 8, Treynor 0
Tri-Center, Neola 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Tri-Center, Neola 2, Des Moines, East 0
Urbandale 2, Glenwood 1 (PKs 3-2)
Valley, West Des Moines 2, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 1 (PKs 4-3)
Waukee 4, Lewis Central 1
Boone Tournament
Boone 1, Kuemper Catholic 0
Gilbert 10, Kuemper Catholic 0
BOYS GOLF
IKM-Manning Tournament
- IKM-Manning 366
- Coon Rapids-Bayard 369
- Boyer Valley 413
- Charter Oak-Ute 437
- AC/GC 508
Medalist: Colten Lenz, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 86.
Runner-Up: Sam Gross, IKM-Manning, 89.
GIRLS GOLF
BOYS TENNIS
GIRLS TENNIS
Shenadoah Tournament
- Glenwood
- Shenandoah
- Denison-Schleswig
- St. Albert
No. 1 Singles Champion: Sarah Wood, Shenandoah.
No. 2 Singles Champion: Nichole Gilbert, Shenandoah.
No. 1 Doubles Champions: Brooklyn Taylor and Ruby Crow, Glenwood.
No. 2 Doubles Champions: Brielle Smith and Sierra Stouder, Glenwood.