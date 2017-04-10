Spring Sports Scoreboard Saturday 4/8/2017

Sports

April 10th, 2017 by Chris Parks

BOYS SOCCER

Johnston Tournament

Glenwood 5, Underwood 0
Johnston 6, Glenwood 0

ADM Tournament

Des Moines, East 2, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Des Moines, East 7, ADM, Adel 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 1, ADM, Adel 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 3, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Urbandale Tournament

Grinnell 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 (Grinnell won PK shootout 5-4)
Urbandale 9, Thomas Jefferson 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Thomas Jefferson Tournament

AHSTW 2, Sioux City, West 1
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 3, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7, AHSTW 0
Glenwood 4, Sioux City, North 1
Lewis Central 8, Treynor 0
Tri-Center, Neola 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Tri-Center, Neola 2, Des Moines, East 0
Urbandale 2, Glenwood 1 (PKs 3-2)
Valley, West Des Moines 2, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 1 (PKs 4-3)
Waukee 4, Lewis Central 1

Boone Tournament

Boone 1, Kuemper Catholic 0
Gilbert 10, Kuemper Catholic 0

BOYS GOLF

IKM-Manning Tournament

  1. IKM-Manning 366
  2. Coon Rapids-Bayard 369
  3. Boyer Valley 413
  4. Charter Oak-Ute 437
  5. AC/GC 508

Medalist: Colten Lenz, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 86.
Runner-Up: Sam Gross, IKM-Manning, 89.

GIRLS GOLF

BOYS TENNIS

GIRLS TENNIS

Shenadoah Tournament

  1. Glenwood
  2. Shenandoah
  3. Denison-Schleswig
  4. St. Albert

No. 1 Singles Champion: Sarah Wood, Shenandoah.
No. 2 Singles Champion: Nichole Gilbert, Shenandoah.
No. 1 Doubles Champions: Brooklyn Taylor and Ruby Crow, Glenwood.
No. 2 Doubles Champions: Brielle Smith and Sierra Stouder, Glenwood.