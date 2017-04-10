Spring Sports Scoreboard Saturday 4/8/2017

Sports

BOYS SOCCER

Johnston Tournament

Glenwood 5, Underwood 0

Johnston 6, Glenwood 0

ADM Tournament

Des Moines, East 2, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Des Moines, East 7, ADM, Adel 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 1, ADM, Adel 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 3, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Urbandale Tournament

Grinnell 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 (Grinnell won PK shootout 5-4)

Urbandale 9, Thomas Jefferson 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Thomas Jefferson Tournament























Boone Tournament

Boone 1, Kuemper Catholic 0

Gilbert 10, Kuemper Catholic 0

BOYS GOLF

IKM-Manning Tournament

IKM-Manning 366 Coon Rapids-Bayard 369 Boyer Valley 413 Charter Oak-Ute 437 AC/GC 508

Medalist: Colten Lenz, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 86.

Runner-Up: Sam Gross, IKM-Manning, 89.

GIRLS GOLF

BOYS TENNIS

GIRLS TENNIS

Shenadoah Tournament

Glenwood Shenandoah Denison-Schleswig St. Albert

No. 1 Singles Champion: Sarah Wood, Shenandoah.

No. 2 Singles Champion: Nichole Gilbert, Shenandoah.

No. 1 Doubles Champions: Brooklyn Taylor and Ruby Crow, Glenwood.

No. 2 Doubles Champions: Brielle Smith and Sierra Stouder, Glenwood.