Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 4/07/17

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny. High around 66. S @ 10-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 49. S @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. High 76. S @ 15-30.

Sunday: P/Cldy to cldy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms. High 72.

Monday: Showers & tstrms ending. P/Cldy to cldy. High near 60.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 59. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.), was 25. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 54 and the low was 26. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 83 in 1931. The Record Low was 15 in 1936.