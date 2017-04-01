Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 4/01/17

Weather

Today: Partly Sunny. High 57. NE-E @ 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/a 40% chance of showers. Low 44. E/SE @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: A 60% chance of showers through mid-day. High 55. SE @ 10-15.

Tom. Night: A 30% chance of rain after midnight. Low 47.

Monday: Mo. Cldy w/30% chance of rain in the morning. High 60.

Tuesday: Mo. Cldy w/a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. High 58.

Friday’s in Atlantic was 53. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.), was 39. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 47 and the low was 29. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 87 in 2003. The Record Low was 14 in 1924.