Skyscan Forecast for Atlantic & the area – Sunday, April 2nd 2017

Weather

Today: Cloudy w/a 70% chance of rainy, mainly before noon. High near 55. Winds S/SE @ 5-10.New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Cloudy w/a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 45. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy w/a 30% chance of rain through the Noon hour. High near 62. N/NE @ 5-10. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tom. Night: A slight chance of showers through midnight, ottherwise mostly cloudy. Low 43.

Tuesday: Mo. Cldy w/a 30% chance of rain during the afternoon. High near 58.

Tue. Night: Cloudy & breezy, w/a 60% chance of rain after midnight. Low around 42.

Wednesday: Cloudy & windy w/a 40% chance of rain. High near 51.

Saturday’s High in Atlantic was 53. Our 24-hour Low (ending 7-a.m. today), was 39. At 7-a.m., it was 45. Rainfall over the 24-hour period was .04″ here at the KJAN studios.