Sioux City school district’s budget chief put on paid leave

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – The Sioux City school district’s budget director has been placed on leave after raising concerns about the superintendent’s management style. Documents obtained by the Sioux City Journal say the district placed John Chalstrom on paid administrative leave Feb. 13. The move wasn’t announced publicly.

Chalstrom had accused superintendent Paul Gausman of creating a hostile workplace and threatening his job if he shared alternative budget options with school board members outside regular board meetings.

Chalstrom brought his concerns to Dan Greenwell, a businessman and frequent critic of Gausman and his administration. Board members learned of Chalstrom’s concerns after Greenwell spoke with two leaders and Chalstrom emailed remaining board members. Gausman has denied the claims.