Sioux City officials work to fix ongoing sinkhole problem

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Some Sioux City residents are getting anxious about a rash of sinkholes, typically caused by broken water mains or storm sewers that cause the surface to collapse. The Sioux City Journal reports that residents worry the sinkholes could cause motor accidents or impact their property.

City utilities director Mark Simms says the city is taking a more proactive approach to fixing sinkhole problems as they arise. He says the city has begun responding to all resident reports of sinkholes as if they’re a result of city utilities.

Officials say the city has worked on at least three sinkholes in public areas so far in 2017, while also fielding several reports of sinkholes on private property. Simms says he doesn’t believe the city has an exorbitant number of sinkholes for its scale.