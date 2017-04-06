Shelby County Fire Danger upgraded to “Moderate”

Ag/Outdoor, News, Weather

Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Seivert says the recent rain the county has received is great, but wind and abundant sunshine over the next few days will rapidly dry out dead grasses in the area, therefore, the County field and grassland Fire Danger index is being upgraded from “Low,” to “Moderate” until next Monday, (April 10th). Seivert advises businesses and local fire stations should placetheir fire danger signs in the Moderate category through the weekend.

Property owners considering a controlled burn should notify their local fire chiefs.