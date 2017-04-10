Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fremont & Mills Counties

Weather

947 PM CDT SUN APR 9 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Southern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska…

Southeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…

* Until 1030 PM CDT

* At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nehawka, or

33 miles south of Omaha, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Nebraska City, Malvern, Sidney, Farragut, Murray, Riverton, Avoca,

Union, Nehawka, Tabor, Thurman, Dunbar, Randolph, Hastings,

Imogene, Camp Catron and Waubonsie State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 2 IN Nebraska between mile markers 496 and 508.

Highway 34 IN Iowa near mile marker 23.

Highway 75 IN Nebraska between mile markers 48 and 59.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 7 and 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.