Semi fire halts traffic on I-80 Sat. morning in Cass County

News

A semi-tractor trailer caught fire Saturday morning on Interstate 80, in Cass County. The road was closed eastbound for a time near the 54 mile marker, while Marne and Atlantic Firefighters battled the blaze. Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon says it’s believed the fire – which was reported at around 6:50-a.m., started with an overheated tire.

The trailer was loaded with various food products. No injuries were reported.